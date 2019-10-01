The Blair Community Schools Foundation presented two awards Friday at halftime of the Blair football game.
Brook Hudson, a 1998 BHS graduate received the 2019 Distinguished Alumni Award.
Hudson, who was crowned Miss Nebraska in 2004, is the producer of Omaha Fashion Week, which she developed with her husband, Nick, and operates at three event venues in Omaha. She has expanded the event's programming to include children starting at age 5 with Omaha Fashion Camp and the Kids Rule Fashion Show. She is the found of the nonprofit Fashion Institute Midwest, which supports up-and-coming regional fashion designers.
Hudson and her husband have one daughter, Charlotte.
Hudson currently sits on the board of the Rose Theater, is a trustee of the Business Ethics Alliance and is involved in fundraising for Duchesne Academy and the Inner Beauty Salon at Methodist Estabrook Cancer Center.
Enterprise photographer Joe Burns received the 2019 Distinguished Service Award.
Burns and his wife, Kris, and their children, Erin, Sarah, Kevin and Emily, moved to Blair about 25 years ago.
All four of their children are BHS graduates.
After retiring from teaching at Omaha Benson in 2002, Burns joined the Enterprise newspaper staff. He also taught photography at Metropolitan Community College for 15 years.
His principal interests are community journalism and travel photography. His specialty is covering school and community events in Blair and Washington County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.