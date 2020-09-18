The Blair volleyball team was apart of a historic first Tuesday at Elkhorn North.
The Class B No. 10 Wolves won their school's first-ever home match, 3-0. They improved to 2-6 overall with the 25-13, 25-9, 25-15 showing.
The Bears, meanwhile, fell to 0-7. They battled during the third set, earning their first lead of the match at 10-9 after an Emma Cada block evened the score at 8-all.
BHS last led the third at 13-12, however. From there, Elkhorn North went on a 12-0 scoring run. Not even the effort of Blair's Carley Damme running hard after a ball into the scorer's table could flip momentum.
The Wolves ended up with a 10-point margin of victory in the third, and celebrated their first-ever home win accordingly.
Arlington falls to Ashland-Greenwood
Coach Katarina Nelson's Arlington Eagles played at home Tuesday against Ashland-Greenwood.
The Bluejays won the JV and varsity matches, claiming the latter 25-8, 25-11 and 25-15.
The loss dropped Arlington to 1-5 this season. It defeated Ralston on Aug. 29, but hasn't faired as well against Fort Calhoun, Plattsmouth, Platteview, Fremont Bergan and Ashland.
The Eagles next play Saturday at a Stanton Tournament, and will finally return home for their invitational on Sept. 26.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.