The Fort Calhoun softball team fell to 0-11 Tuesday with its 11-1 loss to Omaha Mercy at Westgate Field.
The Pioneers lagged behind 5-0 through two innings, and gave up six more during the fourth, but also found their own offensive success in defeat. Coach Ginger Appel's team loaded the bases during the second inning and scored its lone run in the fourth when freshman Sam Brewer knocked in Maddie Reed from second base.
“I was just trying to hit the ball,” Brewer said. “I didn't care where it went as long as I got on base.”
Reed, who notched her own hit to reach base, couldn't tell off of the catcher's bat that she was going to be able to score.
“I just looked at coach Appel and she was like, 'Go! Go! Go!'” the outfielder said. “And I was like, 'Oh my gosh, she hit it!' I was so proud of Sam.”
Earlier, during the second inning, the Pioneers' Morgan Therkildsen led off with a single. She was able to move to third before Mercy logged an out as both Brewer and Lucy Hubbard earned walks.
Unfortunately for Fort Calhoun, a strikeout and a Monarch double play ended the second frame before it could score.
Reed said the Pioneers have been putting in the work at practice to improve their batting. Brewer said her team's timing has been a bit off, but it can improve.
“We just need confidence up at the plate,” she said.
Defensively, FCHS pitcher Katie Barta notched three strikeouts in defeat. Mercy improved to 7-6 with the four-inning win.
Elkhorn gets win back against Blair
Just days after Class B No. 8 Blair topped No. 7 Elkhorn for third during the Eastern Midlands Conference Tournament, the Antlers earned their win back Tuesday evening.
Elkhorn bested the Bears 8-0 in five innings, holding coach Jennifer Fangmeier's team to just one hit. The road loss dropped BHS to 10-6, while the Antlers improved to 9-8.
Pitchers Kalli Ulven and Ally Lynch each pitched two innings for Blair, striking out one batter apiece. Hallie Lewis earned the Bears' lone hit.
Brenn strikes out 10 in AHS win
Arlington softball pitcher Hailey Brenn struck out 10 Syracuse Rockets on Tuesday as the Eagles earned a 3-2 home victory.
The win pushed AHS' season record to 7-4.
Brenn threw all seven innings, allowing eight hits but just one run apiece during the fifth and sixth innings. She threw 17 first-pitch strikes.
The Eagles, meanwhile, notched just five hits, but also two runs during the bottom of the sixth to take the lead for good. Cadie Robinson and Paige Kraemer knocked in runs during the seven-inning game, while Kylee Bruning notched two hits.
