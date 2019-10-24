Six Arlington Eagles and two Fort Calhoun Pioneers were honored Saturday with the release of the All-Nebraska Capitol Conference (NCC) softball teams.
The Eagles had three first-teamers, one second-teamer and two honorable mention selections. Seniors Sarah Theiler and Jaidyn Spoon were joined on the first team by junior catcher Kylee Bruning.
Theiler finished her final high school season with 18 pitching victories to go with a batting average above .400 at the start of last week's state tournament. Spoon, meanwhile, had a .513 batting average entering tourney time. She was also a standout in centerfield, chasing fly balls and making sliding catches throughout the season.
Bruning, meanwhile, notched a .473 average at the plate, while hitting her fourth homer at state.
Fort Calhoun's NCC first-teamer was Kinsley Wimer. The senior hit .511, had five homers and 19 RBIs — all team highs.
Wimer's classmate, Kennedy Bradburn, hit .444 with three homers and 11 RBIs. The senior was an All-NCC second team selection.
Joining Bradburn on the second team was Arlington freshman Cadie Robinson. She was hitting .440 prior to the state tournament with team bests in homers — seven — and RBIs — 34.
The Eagles' Hailey Brenn and Emma Smailys were honorable mention recipients. They both had .400-plus averages, according to stats compiled by the NSAA for the state tournament program.
