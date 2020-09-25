2020 Friday Night Outlook – Sept. 25, 2020
High School Football previews, Week 5
Game: Missouri Valley (1-1, 1-3) @ Treynor (1-1, 2-2)
Last Week: Missouri Valley def. MVAOCOU, 36-8; Underwood def. Treynor, 42-0.
Coach Rick Barker’s soundbites: Treynor will be looking for a huge effort in front of their Homecoming crowd, and the Big Reds must match their intensity.
About the Cardinals: They are athletic on both sides of the ball, and they do a great job of getting to open space. They have a quick quarterback who runs an efficient option offense, and that will for the Big Reds to play sound defense.
Keys to the Game: Missouri Valley needs to continue to improve upon their timing offense, and work on being more physical at the point of attack. Treynor has several players with big-play ability if they get into open space, and Missouri Valley needs to make the plays in the open field, and limit their big play.
Game: Woodbury Central (1-0, 3-1) @ Logan-Magnolia (1-0, 3-1)
Last Week: Oakland-Craig (Neb.) def. Logan-Magnolia, 38-0; Woodbury Central def. Okoboji, 27-0.
Coach Matt Straight’s soundbites: They are going to be big and physical, and we need to be ready for a four-quarter game, especially in the trenches.
About the Wildcats: They have an efficient spread offense, but their defense is their strength. They are very aggressive, and it will be a big challenge for us.
Keys to the Game: Logan-Magnolia has to move the chains on offense, keeping the high-powered Woodbury Central offense off of the field. It will be a chess match of efficient offense vs. stout defense on both sides of the ball.
Game: Exira/EHK (1-2) @ West Harrison (1-3).
Last Week: Coon Rapids-Bayard def. West Harrison, 44-8; Exira/EHK had bye (Covid-19).
Coach Andrew Stevenson soundbites: Our guys have been fired up this week, ready to play an evenly matched opponent in front of a big Homecoming crowd.
About the Spartans: They have a two-quarterback system, and they both run the offense in similar ways, we just have to find a way to contain them, as they will spread the offense out.
Keys to the Game: It’s a repeat of the last few weeks of the season. Our defense has to get stops, make plays in the open field, and limit the opponents big plays. Offensively, we have to find ways to finish drives with scores.
Game: Coon Rapids-Bayard (4-0) @ Woodbine (4-0).
Last Week: Woodbine def. Hartington-Newcastle (Neb.), 50-8; Coon Rapids-Bayard def. West Harrison, 44-8.
Coach Dustin Crook’s soundbites: Week one of the three-week separation in District 8 begins this week in Woodbine. Both the Crusaders and Tigers are at the point of the season they thought they may be at when the schedules came out. Who will prevail, a solid CR-B rushing game (1,289 yards gained) vs. a stout Woodbine defense (37 tackles for loss, 16 quarterback sacks, 6 INTs, 5 fumble recoveries).
About the Crusaders: It’s no secret the Crusaders will look to establish the run game early, and Woodbine’s defense has been up to the challenge thus far this season. Coon Rapids-Bayard has been known for slow starts this season, as they led West Harrison 8-0 at the half last week.
Keys to the Game: Defensive positioning has been the key point in practice all week, as the linemen need to play out the assignments, giving the linebackers a chance to finish plays in the open field. The O-line is also under the spotlight, as CR-B likes to send blitzes
