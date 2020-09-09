2020 High School
Football ScoreBoard
Class 1A, District 9
OABCIG 0-0 2-0
Underwood 0-0 2-0
Treynor 0-0 1-1
East Sac County 0-0 0-2
Missouri Valley 0-0 0-2
MVAOCOU 0-0 0-2
Sept. 4 Results
Sioux Central 16 East Sac County 6
AHSTW 39 Missouri Valley 6
MMCRU 20 MVAOCOU 16
OABCIG 27 Spirit Lake 21
Glenwood 37 Treynor 0
Underwood 41 Tri-Center 8
Sept. 11-Match-Ups
Treynor @ East Sac County
Missouri Valley @ OABCIG
MVAOCOU @ Underwood
Class A, District 10
Logan-Magnolia 0-0 2-0
Westwood 0-0 2-0
Ridge View 0-0 1-1
West Monona 0-0 1-1
Wdbry Cntrl 0-0 1-1
IKM-Manning 0-0 0-2
Sept. 4 Results
Southeast Valley 32 IKM-Manning 22
Logan-Magnolia 28 CB St. Albert 7
Ridge View 27 Cherokee 0
Riverside 36 West Monona 2
Westwood 41 Akron-Westfield 20
Unity Christian 27 Woodbury Central 13
Sept. 11 Match-Ups
Woodbury Central @ IKM-Manning
Logan-Magnolia @ Westwood
Ridge View @ West Monona
8-Man, District 8
Woodbine 2-0 2-0
Cn Rpds-Byrd 2-0 2-0
Audubon 2-0 2-0
Boyer Valley 1-1 1-1
West Harrison 1-1 1-1
Glidden-Ralston 0-2 0-2
Ar-We-Va 0-2 0-2
Exira/EHK 0-2 0-2
Sept. 4 Results
Audubon 49 Ar-We-Va 6
Woodbine 50 Boyer Valley 28
Coon Rapids-Bayard 66 Exira/EHK 19
West Harrison 56 Glidden-Ralston 44
Sept. 11 Match-Ups
Woodbine @ Ar-We-Va
Audubon @ West Harrison
Boyer Valley @ Coon Rapids-Bayard
Glidden-Ralston @ Exira/EHK
