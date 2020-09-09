2020 High School

Football ScoreBoard

Class 1A, District 9

OABCIG            0-0            2-0

Underwood            0-0            2-0

Treynor            0-0            1-1

East Sac County            0-0            0-2

Missouri Valley            0-0            0-2

MVAOCOU            0-0            0-2

Sept. 4 Results

Sioux Central 16 East Sac County 6

AHSTW 39 Missouri Valley 6

MMCRU 20 MVAOCOU 16

OABCIG 27 Spirit Lake 21

Glenwood 37 Treynor 0

Underwood 41 Tri-Center 8

Sept. 11-Match-Ups

Treynor @ East Sac County

Missouri Valley @ OABCIG

MVAOCOU @ Underwood

Class A, District 10

Logan-Magnolia            0-0            2-0

Westwood            0-0            2-0

Ridge View            0-0            1-1

West Monona            0-0            1-1

Wdbry Cntrl            0-0            1-1

IKM-Manning            0-0            0-2

Sept. 4 Results

Southeast Valley 32 IKM-Manning 22

Logan-Magnolia 28 CB St. Albert 7

Ridge View 27 Cherokee 0

Riverside 36 West Monona 2

Westwood 41 Akron-Westfield 20

Unity Christian 27 Woodbury Central 13

Sept. 11 Match-Ups

Woodbury Central @ IKM-Manning

Logan-Magnolia @ Westwood

Ridge View @ West Monona

8-Man, District 8

Woodbine            2-0            2-0

Cn Rpds-Byrd            2-0            2-0

Audubon            2-0            2-0

Boyer Valley            1-1            1-1

West Harrison            1-1            1-1

Glidden-Ralston            0-2            0-2

Ar-We-Va            0-2            0-2

Exira/EHK            0-2            0-2

Sept. 4 Results

Audubon 49 Ar-We-Va 6

Woodbine 50 Boyer Valley 28

Coon Rapids-Bayard 66 Exira/EHK 19

West Harrison 56 Glidden-Ralston 44

Sept. 11 Match-Ups

Woodbine @ Ar-We-Va

Audubon @ West Harrison

Boyer Valley @ Coon Rapids-Bayard

Glidden-Ralston @ Exira/EHK

