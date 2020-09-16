2020 High School

Football ScoreBoard

Class 1A, District 9

OABCIG            1-0            3-0

Underwood            1-0            3-0

Treynor            1-0            2-1

East Sac County            0-1            0-3

Missouri Valley            0-1            0-3

MVAOCOU            0-1            0-3

Sept. 11 Results

Treynor 9 East Sac County 7

OABCIG 54 Missouri Valley 0

Underwood 51 MVAOCOU 6

Sept. 18 Match-Ups

MVAOCOU @ Missouri Valley

Underwood @ Treynor

East Sac County @ OABCIG

Class A, District 10

Logan-Magnolia            1-0            3-0

Ridge View            1-0            2-1

Wdbry Cntrl            1-0            2-1

Westwood            0-1            2-1

West Monona            0-1            1-2

IKM-Manning            0-1            0-3

Sept. 11 Results

Woodbury Central 14 IKM-Manning 0

Logan-Magnolia 38 Westwood 14

Ridge View 30 West Monona 6

Sept. 18 Match-Ups

Logan-Magnolia @ Ridge View

Westwood @ Woodbury Central

West Monona @ IKM-Manning

8-Man, District 8

Woodbine            3-0            3-0

Cn Rpds-Byrd            3-0            3-0

Audubon            3-0            3-0

Boyer Valley            1-2            1-2

West Harrison            1-2            1-2

Glidden-Ralston            1-2            1-2

Ar-We-Va            0-3            0-3

Exira/EHK            0-3            0-3

Sept. 11 Results

Woodbine 76 Ar-We-Va 46

Audubon 57 West Harrison 9

Coon Rapids-Bayard 63 Boyer Valley 26

Glidden-Ralston 57 Exira/EHK 34

Sept. 18 Match-Ups

West Harrison @ Coon Rapids-Bayard

Audubon @ Boyer Valley

Ar-We-Va @ Glidden-Ralston

Newell-Fonda @ Woodbine (ND)

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.