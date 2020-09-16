2020 High School
Football ScoreBoard
Class 1A, District 9
OABCIG 1-0 3-0
Underwood 1-0 3-0
Treynor 1-0 2-1
East Sac County 0-1 0-3
Missouri Valley 0-1 0-3
MVAOCOU 0-1 0-3
Sept. 11 Results
Treynor 9 East Sac County 7
OABCIG 54 Missouri Valley 0
Underwood 51 MVAOCOU 6
Sept. 18 Match-Ups
MVAOCOU @ Missouri Valley
Underwood @ Treynor
East Sac County @ OABCIG
Class A, District 10
Logan-Magnolia 1-0 3-0
Ridge View 1-0 2-1
Wdbry Cntrl 1-0 2-1
Westwood 0-1 2-1
West Monona 0-1 1-2
IKM-Manning 0-1 0-3
Sept. 11 Results
Woodbury Central 14 IKM-Manning 0
Logan-Magnolia 38 Westwood 14
Ridge View 30 West Monona 6
Sept. 18 Match-Ups
Logan-Magnolia @ Ridge View
Westwood @ Woodbury Central
West Monona @ IKM-Manning
8-Man, District 8
Woodbine 3-0 3-0
Cn Rpds-Byrd 3-0 3-0
Audubon 3-0 3-0
Boyer Valley 1-2 1-2
West Harrison 1-2 1-2
Glidden-Ralston 1-2 1-2
Ar-We-Va 0-3 0-3
Exira/EHK 0-3 0-3
Sept. 11 Results
Woodbine 76 Ar-We-Va 46
Audubon 57 West Harrison 9
Coon Rapids-Bayard 63 Boyer Valley 26
Glidden-Ralston 57 Exira/EHK 34
Sept. 18 Match-Ups
West Harrison @ Coon Rapids-Bayard
Audubon @ Boyer Valley
Ar-We-Va @ Glidden-Ralston
Newell-Fonda @ Woodbine (ND)
