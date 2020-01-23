Farmers often mention that their crop marketing is challenging and needs improvement.
This new “How to get $4 Corn Workshop” was specifically designed in these tight margin times to help farmers learn and apply the steps to corn and soybean marketing.
It will be held on Thursday, Jan. 30, at St. Patrick’s Parish Center, 312 S. Third St. in Dunlap. It will begin with a noon lunch and be followed by the workshop at 12:30 p.m.
Developed by the Center for Farm Financial Management at the University of Minnesota, with Iowa Farm Bureau as a project collaborator, the new workshop includes the full 18-month crop marketing window.
You might be surprised to learn that every farmer in Iowa had a chance to get $4 cash corn in each of the last five years – when harvest prices were as low as $2.80-$3.30.
Learn how this was possible by taking the long-view in marketing with a plan that combines pre- and post-harvest marketing efforts.
Every year and farm are unique, but these concepts deserve study and attention. This is crop marketing from start to finish.
This is a free workshop series. Pre-registration is not required, but helps in the planning for the workshop. Registrations at the door are fine. Pre-registrants will receive a reminder e-mail prior to the event.
