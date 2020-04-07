The apple has long been a popular fruit for human consumption. The first apple tree originated in Central Asia where its wild ancestor can still be found today. Apples have been grown for thousands of years in Asia and Europe and were brought to North America by European colonists.
An interesting feature of apple trees is that a tree grown from a seed will probably not be anything like the parent that produced the seed. The genetic diversity in the seeds found in a single apple core is huge. This heterozygosity is great for the evolution of apples in nature since it can allow apple trees to adapt to every environment from North Dakota to New Zealand.
However, wild apples grown from seed are generally pretty awful in quality and taste. Therefore, when an apple grower finds a tree producing a quality fruit, the grower will want to preserve that variety. Since the seeds from that tree will produce so many different varieties, the only guarantee of reproducibility is by grafting. This is how our modern eating and cooking apples are propagated.
Grafting involves taking branches from a desirable tree and attaching them onto pieces of root stock. This allows the branch to grow into a new tree and produce the same fruit as the parent stock. This was something that the Egyptians, as well as the Ancient Greeks and Romans, knew how to do.
Today, apple growers propagate a number of varieties through grafting that consumers favor. This includes varieties such as Red Delicious, Granny Smith, Gala, Honeycrisp, etc.
For centuries, the apple has had a very special place in American culture. I remember very clearly when I was a youngster receiving a Christmas sack every year at my church that had some candy, nuts, and a bright red apple in it.
However, today the apple is no longer America's favorite fruit. Over the last few years, banana consumption has caught and passed that of the apple. Today, Americans eat an average of 28 pounds of fresh bananas per year compared to an average of 19 pounds of apples.
