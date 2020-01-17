“Housing Strategy Basics” will be presented on Tuesday, Jan. 28, from 1-3 p.m. at the ISU Extension Office located at 304 E. Seventh St. in Logan. The meeting is being sponsored by Harrison County Development Corporation, Harrison County ISU Extension & Outreach, and Harrison County Home & Public Health.
Jon Wolseth, ISU Community Development Specialist, and Jeremy Butrick, Harrison County GIS Coordinator, will cover basic topics and strategies to aid our local communities as they work toward housing goals.
It can be difficult for communities to see the forest for the trees when it comes to acting on housing issues. Sometimes, decisions have been made in the past that are not in line with the desired end goals. This creates an ad hoc local housing policy that is inconsistent, piecemeal, and scattered.
The Community & Economic Development program of Iowa State University Extension and Outreach has developed the Rural Housing Readiness Assessment Program for communities, which focuses on education, technical assistance, and action planning around community housing. It is designed to help communities create their own answers to the critical question, “Where do we start?” by providing them with the elements of a coherent and comprehensive housing policy.
The session will explore how the RHRA Program aids communities in self-assessing their housing situation and can guide communities as they begin to consider options for providing existing and potential residents with safe, secure, and quality housing that meets their needs and fits within their budgets.
Jon Wolseth is a community development specialist with Iowa State University Extension and Outreach. He holds a PhD in cultural anthropology from the University of Iowa and a Master’s in Community and Regional Planning from Iowa State University.
Wolseth specializes in the intersection of housing and civic engagement with diverse constituencies, using his skills as an anthropologist to amplify the voices of under-represented communities.
Jeremy Butrick received his Bachelor of Science degree in Geography and minors in Geology and Computer Science from Northwest Missouri State University in May of 1996. He then received a Master of Science degree in Geography with an emphasis in Remote Sensing and Geographic Information Systems in August 1999 from Murray State University in Murray, Ky. He provides mapping and analysis support for many of the towns and county offices in Harrison County.
To register for the program, call 712-644-2105 or email cpoliver@iastate.edu by Friday, Jan. 24.
