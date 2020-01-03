Housing in Arlington seems to be in transition.
Thirty people were displaced because of the floods, Washington County Emergency Manager Dan Douglas told the Washington County Board of Supervisors during its meeting Dec. 23.
What flooded the worst was the lower income properties.
"We are assuming they moved to Fremont or Hooper or other neighboring towns," Douglas said.
A majority are being torn down, and in Arlington Estates mobile home park most people moved the trailers out for salvage, while some are rebuilding on the other side of Casey's, according to Douglas.
Yet, more people want to move into Arlington.
The Gottsch Addition is the place set aside for residential development, Arlington Village Board of Trustees Chairman Paul Krause said.
One of the areas that is under transition is the mobile home park.
"Zoning in the trailer park is now industrial," Krause said. "There's been a lot of uncertainty of how to change it from residential to industrial."
Krause said the new housing development is good.
"It helps our tax base," he said. "A handful of new houses in a development like Gottsch can replace quite a few of the rentals that we lost — the smaller tax properties — when you compare a $50,000 to a new $200,000 to $300,000 house, it doesn't take much to make up for the properties they lose."
Since January 2019, five building permits were issued for new houses in the Gottsch Addition, north of Bell Street.
The demand for new housing outpaces the availability, according to WC Real Estate Realtor Tim Kaup.
"The school system is probably the biggest draw," Kaup said. "It has a great reputation and Arlington's location is perfect because it's so close to Fremont and Blair and close enough to Omaha that they can work in the city and yet raise their family in a small town."
Kaup said some are moving from some small communities, yet a lot move from Fremont and Omaha. "A lot of people have their kids opted in to the school district, living in Fremont but wanting to live in Arlington," he said.
Inventory is down, according to Kaup. In 2018, 25 houses sold. The number was down to 11 in 2019.
"There's a lack of inventory but there's a lot of interest when something opens up," Kaup said.
