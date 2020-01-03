A possible training day for the Arlington Volunteer Fire Department will not happen in Arlington.
The flood-prone houses at 435 N. First St. and 460 N. Second St. will not be burned by the fire department. The Papio-Missouri River Natural Resources District (PMRNRD) will continue the process of demolishing the properties, according to Arlington Fire Chief Dan Douglas.
A date has not been set for the demolition, Douglas said.
The process to remove the properties from the village began in March 2016 when the Arlington Village Board of Trustees approved an interlocal agreement with the PMRNRD to help the village apply for a Flood Mitigation Assistant Program grant from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to pay for the properties.
The PMRNRD applied for the grant in June 2016; it was approved in March 2017.
The properties have been prone to flooding from the nearby Bell Creek. They flooded again during the March flood.
In October, the board approved another interlocal agreement with the PMRNRD for another floodplain buyout. It included four properties — two along First Street and Elm Street and two along U.S. Highway 30 — that were destroyed during the March flood.
The total estimated cost of the buyout for the four properties is $625,000.
