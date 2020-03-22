On Feb. 24, Rep. Matt Windschitl (R-Missouri Valley), House Majority Leader, filed his nomination petitions with the Secretary of State’s Office to seek re-election to District 17 in the Iowa House this fall. Rep. Windschitl is pictured here filing his petitions with staff from the Secretary of State’s Office.
