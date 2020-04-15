Blair, NE (68008)

Today

Partly cloudy this evening followed mostly cloudy skies and a few snow showers after midnight. Low 29F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 30%. Snow accumulations less than one inch..

Tonight

Partly cloudy this evening followed mostly cloudy skies and a few snow showers after midnight. Low 29F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 30%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.