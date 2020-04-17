Many area restaurants, bars, grocery stores, and convenience stores have modified their practices due to state directives or for the sake of safety during the coronavirus pandemic. The following list of area business modifications:
Missouri Valley:
• Arby's currently offers carryout and drive-through only from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.
• Bamboo Village is closed until further notice.
• Burger King offers drive-though for passenger vehicles only, with curbside delivery for truck drivers only from 8 a.m. until 8 p.m.
• Campo Azul is currently offering carryout and limited delivery (costs an additional fee) for food and drinks. Their menu and specials are posted on their Facebook page and orders can be called in to 712-600-6722.
• Casey's is currently offering carryout; orders can be made through the app, online, or via telephone only; self-service is not available for fresh food, employees will offer assistance; self-service is available for pre-packaged items. The local convenience store is open from 5 a.m. to 10 p.m., with 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. set aside for elderly and at-risk patrons.
• Cornstalk Cafe is closed until further notice.
• Food Land is open from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m., offering curbside pickup.
• JC's Dairy Den is open Monday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. and noon to 9 p.m. on Sunday. Specials are posted on their Facebook page. Call orders in to 712-642-2735.
• Loess Moose Bar & Grill offers carryout food and drink Tuesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., and local delivery of food and drink 5 p.m. – 8 p.m. They will open on Sunday at 4 p.m. through 9 p.m. and will be closed on Mondays. Specials are posted on their Facebook page and in their print ad, and orders can be called in to 712-600-6441.
• McDonald's offers drive-through for passenger vehicles with carryout for truck drivers only.
• Penny's Diner remains open 24/7 for carryout only. Orders can be called in to 712-642-3000 ex. 401. The business prefers patrons to use credit/debit cards but they do accept cash.
• PetroMart/Godfather's Pizza offers carryout only and all items are packaged for safety and convenience.
• Pizza Ranch has closed the buffet, but is offering carryout and delivery within city limits.
Logan:
• Logan Super Foods is offering curbside service and limited delivery from volunteers. Patrons will no longer be able to enter the store. They ask that customers who have email available send orders via email to sfloganpickup@yahoo.com to reserve the phone line, 712-644-2280, for those customers without email service.
• Fourth Ave. Grill offers curbside service for call-in orders. Call 712-644-3200 or visit their Facebook page for specials.
• Logan Flours offers curbside service for online or telephone orders. Specials are posted on their Facebook page and the website, www.loganfloursbakingco.com/order-now.
• Cornerstone Café is now open in the former BunkhouseCafe Too location. Hours are Tuesday through Sunday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. with curbside pickup by calling 712-644-3481. Their menu can be found on their Facebook page.
• Doc's Road House is closed until further notice.
• Beaver Hut Pub is closed until further notice.
• Twisted Tail Steakhouse & Saloon is offering curbside pickup for orders, which can be made online at www.twistedtailbbtown.com or via phone at 712-644-3942. Specials are posted on their Facebook page.
Modale:
• Sour Mash Bar and Grill asks patrons to call-in their orders to 712-645-2902 and orders will be delivered curbside. Their specials are posted on their Facebook page.
Mondamin:
• Jiffy Mart is open 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Sunday, and 5 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday offering curbside pick-up and carryout. Patrons are allowed in the store (no more than 10 at a time).
Pisgah:
• Dave's Old Home Bar & Grill posts their specials on their Facebook page. The restaurant is open Monday through Thursday from 11-1 and 4-7; and 11-1 and 4-8 on Friday and Saturday. Call in orders to 712-456-2127 for carryout only.
• Loess Hills Country Corner is offering carryout, curbside pickup, and limited delivery.
Woodbine:
• Building Grounds is closed until further notice.
• Casey's is currently offering carryout; orders can be placed through the app, online, or via telephone only; self-service is not available for fresh food – employees will offer assistance; self-service is available for pre-packaged items. The local convenience store is open from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. with 8 a.m to 9 a.m. set aside for elderly and at-risk patrons.
• Dairy Sweet offers carryout for call-in orders and drive-through from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Sunday. Call 712-647-3012 to place your order, and though the menu is posted on Facebook, the prices reflected there may not be current.
• Food Land is open from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m., offering curbside pickup.
• Goodfellows posts their specials on their Facebook page for carryout and limited delivery. Call orders in to 712-647-3317.
Dunlap:
• Cozy Corner has changed their hours of operation. They are now open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. and all business will be conducted via the drive-up window.
• Dairy Sweet posts their specials on their Facebook page and is currently offering drive-through or carryout service only. Orders can be called in to 712-643-5116.
• Dog House Bar & Grill is posting their specials on their Facebook page. They offer carry out and curbside service for food and drink to go. Call 712-643-5781 to place an order.
• Gold Slipper serves lunch from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Tuesday through Friday and dinner from 4:30 – 8:30. Call orders in to 712-643-5888 for front door service. They have posted their menu, and are posting their specials, on their Facebook page.
• Nuther Round will be open Thursday through Saturday from 4-8 p.m. for carryout and curbside service for food and drink. Call 712-643-5194 to place an order.
• Smitty’s Grocery Store is open 8 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday. Curbside service is available and limited delivery from volunteers.
• Town & Country is open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Sunday. Call 712-643-1331 to place a carryout order.
To be included on the list that will run from time-to-time in the Missouri Valley Times-News, or to update the above information, call 712-642-2791 or email news@missourivalleytimes.com.
