Three horses escaped their pasture and galloped through Blair on a Christmas Day.
The trio were first spotted near Black Elk-Neihardt Park on Wednesday morning. They were spooked by a homeowner and ran west into the park, according to a Blair police report detailing the call.
Loyal Myler and his fiancee, Kayleen Camden, took photos of the horses near the Dana cross.
A short time later, Washington County Dispatch received a call the horses were on state Highway 91 headed toward Washington Street.
Blair police and Washington County sheriff's deputies had to put their wrangling skills to the test, corralling the horses on the basketball court at the former West School before they got spooked again and ran back onto the highway.
A veterinarian stopped to help and Rosco's Rescue Ranch was called to help roundup the horses, which eventually stopped near the former Dana College campus.
The owners were not located.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.