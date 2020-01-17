Area homeschool students and educators are invited to Hitchcock Nature Center for a series of field trips designed to focus on the world of citizen science.
Citizen science is a system of public programs designed to involve budding scientists of all ages in a variety of fields to collect data for scientific use.
Explore the world of birds and backyard birding on Tuesday, Feb. 4, as Hitchcock Nature Center staff introduce you to Project Feederwatch. This program encourages citizen scientists to view and report bird species in their own backyards each year from November to April.
The data collected helps scientists track bird species numbers, migration, and overall activity. Participants will learn more about this program and develop the skills and knowledge needed to participate in this annual event.
Two sessions of this program are offered, the morning session is from 10-11:30 a.m. and the afternoon session is from 1-2:30 p.m. Participants must choose which session they wish to attend.
There is a program fee for children age 3 and over. Accompanying adults and children under 3 are free. Online pre-registration is required by Friday, Jan. 31, as space is limited.
For more information and to register online, visit www.pottcoconservation.com. For questions not answered online, call 712-545-3283. Registrations will not be taken over the phone.
While these programs are flexible, they may include outdoor components, so dress for the weather and wear appropriate shoes. Strollers are not recommended. Meet at the Loess Hills Lodge, weather permitting.
This event is not pet friendly. Service animals are always welcome.
Hitchcock Nature Center is located at 27792 Ski Hill Loop, Honey Creek.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.