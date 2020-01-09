It took more than lights to wow the 2019 judges for the Missouri Valley Chamber of Commerce Holiday Lights Tour.
The Holiday Lights Tour of 2019, sponsored by Verizon, is complete with three winners chosen by a panel of judges announced, as well as the People’s Choice award winner.
First place was awarded to Jay and Angie Kirk at 612 E. St. Clair. The Kirks lit up their property with white and multi-colored lights lining their roof, fence, and deck, but that’s not all. They added lots of inflatable decorations to their front and back yards for a fun and festive wintery touch.
The Kirks were given a $50 first place prize for their efforts.
Vern and Phyllis Henrich at 932 Longview Drive were awarded second place honors and a $30 prize for their classic red and white Christmas décor.
The third-place winners, Mike and Michelle Brown at 2961 Eagle Ridge Drive, were also picked by the people for the People’s Choice award.
The Browns’ cool blue and white lighting scheme included a couple of reindeer and a star shining brightly above their Nativity scene.
They received a Hallmark ornament for their third-place prize and a trophy for being named People’s Choice.
All the winners received their prizes at the Missouri Valley Verizon store on Monday, Dec. 30.
