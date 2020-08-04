Join instructor Ron Cisar at Hitchcock Nature Center on Saturday, Aug. 15 at 9 a.m., as we celebrate the life and legacy of famous naturalist and philosopher Aldo Leopold.
The Aug. 15 program will focus on Leopold's essay "Green Pasture" will explore insect identification, monarch butterfly migration, tagging, and more. Participants will also take to the Hitchcock trails for a hike and field work as they explore the signs of the season before ending the day with a song.
This program will be held on-site at Hitchcock Nature Center in Honey Creek. Cost for this program includes admission to the park for all on-site programs. Participants do not need to attend every session to enjoy this programming series.
This program is intended for participants age 14 and over with an interest in the natural world, no experience or prior knowledge is required to participate. Online pre-registration is required as space is limited. Please visit www.pottcoconservation.com for more details and to register online in minutes. For additional information, please call 712-545-3283.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.