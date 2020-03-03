Cannabis or marijuana plant — aka pot, weed, Mary Jane, Sticky-icky — is a type of annual herbaceous hemp originating in Asia that has psychoactive properties.
Smoking marijuana became popularized in Western culture in the 1960s. Smokers of marijuana become enamored of the euphoria it produces. However, the sense of well-being does not last long and it sometimes fades to apathy, depression and fatigue. Users often want to keep smoking in order to avoid the negative effects.
The oldest scientifically verified evidence of cannabis smoking dates to at least 2,500 years ago in Central Asia where it was an important part of special rituals. Evidence indicates that humans have been cultivating cannabis for at least 6,000 years and possibly twice that long. This would make it one of humanities earliest crops. The first evidence of the plant's cultivation comes from East Asia where the stems were used for fibers and the fruit eaten.
It is interesting to note that cannabis is mentioned in the world's oldest known pharmacopoeia. This writing about drugs and their use was compiled from Chinese oral traditions dating back to 2700 B.C.
All parts of the plant contain psychoactive substances (cannabinoids). The highest concentrations of which are in the resin of the flowering tops of the plant. This includes tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), which is believed to cause the most characteristic psychological effects. These effects include alterations of mood, memory, motor coordination, cognitive ability and self-perception.
Cannabis also contains significant amounts of cannabidiol (CBD), which is an anti-inflammatory substance that is considered to be the most useful active substance for medical marijuana use.
Marijuana has long been used as a recreational drug, but today it is also becoming very popular for medicinal purposes. It is not a treatment for serious medical conditions like cancer, diabetes and Alzheimer's Disease. However, there is significant evidence that it is as effective as anything on the market for such problems as chronic pain, sleep and anxiety. The big problem right now is the lack of scientific data on effectiveness and possible long-term effects of marijuana use. Research is difficult due mainly to the fact that, at the federal level, cannabis — medical or recreational — is an illegal Schedule I controlled substance, legally on par with heroin, LSD and street fentanyl.
Larrie Stone is a retired Dana College science professor.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.