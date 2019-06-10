Officials with the Nebraska Department of Transportation (NDOT) are hoping to reopen segments of U.S. Highway 30 and state Highway 91 damaged by flooding in March on Friday.
But, as always, Marv Lech, district construction engineer for the NDOT, said the opening will depend on the weather.
"It's our goal," Leech said Friday.
Crews were doing final pavement work on the portion of Highway 91 between Nickerson and Fontanelle, at the Washington-Dodge county line, Friday morning. Goree Excavating of Fremont was awarded the contract for the repairs. A crew of Luxa Construction of Blair was onsite Friday.
On Highway 30, crews were continuing to haul in dirt and doing dirt work on the damaged section west of the Elkhorn River bridge. Lech said the construction company indicated that asphalt work was expected to begin that afternoon.
Even with the highway expected to open later this week, Lech said construction work will continue along Highway 30, with crews from Omni Engineering of Omaha finishing up work that began last year, as well as shoulder work and other repairs needed as a result of flooding.
Lech said there was much more damage to the area than what could be seen.
"In some places, the road was washed out completely and in some areas flooding undermined the shoulders and some of the regular roadway," Lech said.
NDOT officials had hoped to open the highways much sooner, but Mother Nature had other plans.
"With the rainy season we've had, it's been a real challenge," Lech said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.