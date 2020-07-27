Work on state Highway 91 was expected to begin Monday in Blair, according to the Nebraska Department of Transportation.
The project, which will be completed by Omni Engineering for $866,674, includes resurfacing from 25th Street to the intersection of 19th and Washington streets, new curbs and gutters in some portions and sidewalk improvements.
Various lane closures are expected, according to the NDOT.
Omni Engineering will also be working on asphalt projects for the City of Blair following completion of Highway 91.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.