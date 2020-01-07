Arlington earns 4th at Ord dual tournament
The Arlington wrestling squad went 2-3 Friday at the Ord Holiday Dual Tournament, earning fourth out of eight teams at the event.
The Eagles bested both Bridgeport (42-37) and the Grand Island Northwest junior varsity lineup (60-15), but fell to Adams Central (46-36), Central City (42-39) and then Conestoga (46-27) in the third-place matchup.
Adams Central, meanwhile, won the the tourney, besting Central City 43-24 during the final round.
The Eagles were led by Hunter Gilmore, who was 5-0 with four pins at 132 and 138 pounds. Josh Miller (4-0), Kobe Wilkins (4-0) and Remington Gay (3-0) were also unbeaten at 160, 182 and 285 pounds, respectively, while Trevor Cooley earned a 4-1 mark. Cooley's four wins all came by pin and took only 2:48 in combined mat time — a tournament low for wrestlers with four pins.
AHS' Alex Luttig was also 4-1 at 152 pounds with four pins. Gay, meanwhile, earned three pins, never staying on the mat longer than 1:34.
Collin Burdess and Travis Warner also earned a dual victory apiece for coach Brandon Mues' squad during the holiday tourney. The Eagles next take the mat 6 p.m. Thursday at a Stanton triangular.
Ord Holiday Dual Tournament: Team standings: 1, Adams Central. 2, Central City. 3, Conestoga. 4, Arlington. 5, Bridgeport. 6, Ord. 7, JV Team. 8, GINW JV.
FCHS wrestler competes at all-girls event
More than 70 wrestlers competed Thursday at the Winnebago Lady Indian Invite, including Fort Calhoun's Haley Albertson.
The 132-pounder finished sixth, going 1-3 during the girls tournament. She fell to wrestlers from Platteview, Bellevue West and South Sioux City, but pinned Pierce's Katelyn Gubbels in 1:41.
West Point-Beemer won the team title in Winnebago with 173 points, while Schuyler and South Sioux City each scored 114. Albertson's effort gave her school a 17th-place finish.
Blair JV team takes 8th
The Blair Bears finished eighth Friday at the Spartan JV Invite at Lincoln East.
The Class B Bears scored 106 team points, finishing behind seven Class A schools with seven unbeaten wrestlers. Josh Rogge, Nathan Boswell, Kaden Sears, Devon Michalak, Gabe Estes and TJ Swaney finished the day 3-0, while Livai Opetaia was 2-0 with two sub-35-second pins. Rogge, Swaney and Sears had three pins each.
— Staff reports
