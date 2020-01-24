Bears drop dual at Elkhorn South
The Blair wrestling team fell to 13-7 in duals this season with a 43-24 Tuesday loss at Class A Elkhorn South.
The Bears' Jesse Loges, Treyton Jones and Yoan Camejo earned their squad's only contested victories of the matchup. Dex Larsen and Brady Soukup, meanwhile, were awarded six points by forfeit at 195 and 285 pounds.
Loges bested South's Kieran McGlynn 5-1 at 106 pounds, while Jones pinned Caleb Bennett in 1:11 at 160. Camejo earned a 10-3 decision against Cole Neimi at 170.
Blair was 10th in the Class B wild card standings entering the dual. The top eight teams will eventually compete in the NSAA Dual Wrestling Championships on Feb. 8 in Kearney. The standings will go final the Monday prior to the event.
Fort Calhoun falls to Omaha Northwest
Four Fort Calhoun wrestlers earned pins Tuesday at Omaha Northwest, but the Huskies topped the Pioneers 48-36.
FCHS is 2-12 in duals this season.
Freshman Lance Olberding pinned Northwest 120-pounder Fernand Kasusa on Tuesday, while John McKennan earned a fall at 132. Cameron Shaner earned six team points with his pin at 138, while Cole Klabunde pinned the Huskies' Htinshinaung Yungtang at 220 pounds.
Trey McCoy and Ely Olberding had their hands raised at 106 and 113 pounds, respectively, due to Northwest forfeits. The Huskies won just three contested matches, but also earned the team win on the scoreboard.
