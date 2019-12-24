Blair finishes 9th at Flatwater Fracas
The Blair wrestling team went 4-4 over eight duals Friday and Saturday, finishing ninth out of 25 teams at the annual Flatwater Fracas tournament in Grand Island.
The Bears — who've never finished better than ninth at the Fracas — were 3-1 Friday, earning a second-place finish in Pool A, before going 1-3 Saturday with a 42-30 victory against Omaha Burke. The Bulldogs' highly-touted 132-pounder, Jakason Burks, earned a first-period pin against BHS, but Hank Frost, Duncan Loges, Treyton Jones, Braden Hanson, Dex Larsen and Lance Hume also earned pins against Burke. Brady Soukup and Jesse Loges also picked up decision victories to push coach Erich Warner's team to the 12-point victory.
The Bears also bested Lincoln Southwest (44-33), Fairbury (70-12) and Grand Island Northwest (40-33) at the Fracas. The Northwest dual was a rematch of last February's Class B Dual Championship final, which BHS also won.
Blair, meanwhile, dropped duals to Millard South (49-10), Hastings (38-31), Papillion La-Vista (47-27) and Great Bend, Kan. (49-23). Millard South finished the Fracas first, while Grand Island was second and Lincoln East was third. Kearney was fourth and Columbus took fifth.
Wrestlers Jesse Loges (6-2 overall at 106 pounds), Landon Templar (5-1 at 126), Charlie Powers (1-0 at 145), Yoan Camejo (5-0 at 170), Hanson (5-3 182) and Soukup (6-1 at 285) stood out for the Bears, finishing the weekend with winning records in Grand Island. Luke Frost (one win), Tyler Curtis (three), Josh Rogge (one), Hank Frost (four), Duncan Loges (two), Dylan Berg (two), Jones (two), Larsen (two) and Hume (three) also picked up Blair wins in contested matches.
FCHS' Olberding earns 1st at Logan View
Freshman 106-pounder Ely Olberding won his bracket Saturday as the Fort Calhoun wrestling team earned seventh during the Duane Carlson Invite at Logan View High School.
Olberding went 4-0, pinning his way through three matches before a first-place showdown with Barret Brandt of Syracuse. The Pioneer won that match by 6-0 decision, earning gold.
Olberding's brother, Lance, and Jesse Hartline also medaled in their weight classes. Lance was fourth at 113 pounds, going 4-2 with the second loss coming by forfeit to Logan View's Luis Hernandez in the third-place match.
Hartline, meanwhile, was 2-2 at 195 pounds to claim fourth. He pinned North Bend Central's Afton Obershaw and Ty Tramp of Crofton-Bloomfield before falling to Columbus Lakeview's Austen Smith in the third-place match.
Fort Calhoun's Trey McCoy battled back from a first-round loss with three straight wins at 106 pounds. He was 3-2.
John McKennan also won three matches, but at 132 pounds. He was 3-2 with a 59-second pin during the first consolation round.
In addition, Cameron Shaner (one) and Cole Klabunde (two) picked up contested Pioneer victories for coach Drew Welchert's squad as it finished in the top half of the 15-team field. The host Raiders were first, Lakeview was second and Milford was third before Fillmore Central, Battle Creek, Howells-Dodge and FCHS.
Arlington takes 5th at dual tourney
Junior Hunter Gilmore became the second Arlington wrestler in as many weeks to earn his 100th career victory Saturday as the Eagles finished fifth at the Kearney Catholic Dual Invitational.
The 132-pounder followed Josh Miller's lead, earning his 100th win during a 3-0 invite showing a week after Miller notched his 100th in North Bend.
Coach Brandon Mues' AHS squad, meanwhile, was 4-1 in dual matchups with its only loss coming to St. Paul, 42-28. The Eagles topped Southern Valley 66-12, Cross County/Osceola 54-21, Kearney Catholic 51-22 and Ravenna 60-21.
Adams Central won the tournament, while Wilber-Clatonia, Burwell and St. Paul were Nos. 2-4, respectively.
Arlington's Trevor Cooley (2-0 at 126 pounds), Gilmore (3-0), Alex Luttig (4-0 at 152) and Remington Gay (4-0 at 285) finished Saturday with spotless records. Brock Nielsen (one win), Collin Burdess (three), Miller (four), Kobe Wilkins (four) and Travis Warner (four) also picked up victories.
— Staff reports
