Raymond Central defeated the Fort Calhoun volleyball team 25-12, 25-17, 25-22 on Thursday.
The home match slipped out of the Pioneers' team's control early. While a Kaitlin Smith ace and Ellie Lienemann kill kept things close during the first set, the Mustangs earned a steep advantage with a 12-4 run. Alivia Cullen and Lienemann added kills down the stretch, but FCHS' visitors took the set convincingly.
The second set was firmly controlled by Raymond Central as well. The Pioneers scored three points in a row late — on a Grace Genoways hit and back-to-back McKenna Greenwell aces — but the Mustangs won by eight. They only won the third, however, by three, coming back from down 21-19 late.
The loss dropped Fort Calhoun to 5-6 this season. The Pioneers didn't attend a scheduled Tekamah-Herman tournament on Saturday.
Bears fall at home to Bennington
The Blair volleyball team hosted Bennington on Friday, falling 3-0.
The Badgers claimed the first set 25-12, before winning the second and third 25-7 and 25-13, respectively.
The Bears are 0-8, having lost five matches to teams with winning records, one to 6-6 Bennington and two to teams with losing records — 1-8 Ralston and 2-6 Elkhorn North. BHS has yet to win a set this fall, though it pushed a top-10 ranked Elkhorn squad during the teams' 25-23 third set on Sept. 10.
Arlington picks up 2nd win
The Arlington volleyball team attended a tournament in Stanton on Saturday and picked up its second victory of the season.
The Eagles topped Twin River 2-0, winning the sets by dual 25-11 scores.
AHS also lost matches 2-1 matches to Hartington Cedar Catholic and Stanton. Against Cedar Catholic, the Eagles won the first set 25-23 and barely lost the third 26-24. They lost the second set 25-18.
Arlington assistant coach Cailyn Johnson said Stella Lewis and Kailynn Gubbels stood out with their play. Lewis served well, while Gubbels provided “all-around” strong play.
“As a team, they communicated, played well with each other and stepped up their aggressive serving,” Johnson said.
On Thursday, the Eagles fell on the road at Yutan, 3-0. The Chieftains won 25-15, 25-15, 25-16. Chase Andersen had six kills and six digs in defeat.
