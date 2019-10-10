The Blair and Arlington volleyball teams dropped matches Tuesday in regular season play.
The Bears dropped to 1-16 overall with a 3-0 loss at Norris, while Arlington fell to 6-16 after a 3-1 home loss to Raymond Central.
Norris sweeps Bears
The Titans swept the visiting BHS team 25-11, 25-7, 25-11.
The Bears started the first set with a 1-0 lead when Emma Cada hit the ball into a Norris block and watched it fall out of bounds, but, from there, the Titans, largely, kept coach Brandi Nicholson's team in check.
With the win, Norris improved to 16-8. Blair next hosts the Eastern Midlands Conference Tournament on Saturday. Matches begin at 9 a.m.
Eagles fall 3-1
Before Tuesday, the Arlington volleyball team was 2-0 against Raymond Central.
The Mustangs, however, improved to 7-14 with its 3-1 road win on the Eagles' home court.
Coach Katarina Nelson's AHS squad won its opening home set against the visiting Raymond Central Mustangs 25-21, but lost the next three to go lose. The 25-10 fourth set dropped AHS to 2-1 against the Mustangs this season.
