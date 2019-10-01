While the Arlington volleyball team suffered two home losses Thursday, sophomore Kailynn Gubbels relished the opportunity to get right back on the court Saturday for a home tournament.
“It's a great thing so that we can take what we learned from tonight and, with a pretty quick turnaround, improve on the things we didn't do,” she said.
Less than 48 hours later, the Eagles snapped their nine-match losing streak. After a 25-15, 28-26 loss to Omaha Roncalli, they bested Nebraska City 20-25, 27-25, 25-10.
“We talked about it before the match. They have to play like there's nobody better. In that moment, on that court — nobody better,” AHS coach Katarina Nelson said. “Playing as a team, playing up and keeping our energy up, is what won it.”
The Eagles overcame a slow start to beat the Pioneers, too. Already down 1-0, they fell behind 21-12 during the second set of a best-of-three match.
With senior Jenna Hoefs serving, though, Arlington battled back. Her ace cut the Nebraska City lead to 21-17 after Kali Thomsen beat a block to cut it to five.
From there, a couple of Chase Andersen kills and a Maddie Brennfoerder ace set up Milee Young's match-tying point at 25-all. Kailynn Gubbels kill set up match point as the Eagles won 27-25.
The home team then dominated the third set, jumping out to 5-0 advantage. Claire Allen, Janessa Wakefield, Gubbels, Thomsen, Andersen, Young, Brennfoerder, Kate Miller and Lauren Clapper all contributed to the dominant 25-10 Eagles showing. A Gubbels kill finished it after Wakefield's ace set up match point.
After the match, Arlington's players informed their first-year head coach that the 2-1 win was their first at home in two years.
“They're really proud of themselves,” Nelson said, insinuating that they should be.
On Thursday, the Eagles dropped matches to Oakland-Craig and West Point Guardian Angels Central Catholic during a home triangular.
After the Knights bested Arlington 25-14, 25-18, the Eagles got off to fast start against Guardian Angels. Four Gubbels kills pushed the first-set lead to 6-2. It reached 8-3 with Hoefs serving before the Bluejays called a timeout.
“(Nelson) puts me in because I have a pretty good serve and she wants to push points for the team,” the senior said. “So, I try my best to push the points and serve to the weak spots as much as I can.”
While Gubbels added to her kill total and notched an ace serve as the set rolled on, West Point GACC won it 25-16. The Bluejays won the second set by the same score, too.
But the losses built to Saturday success, just as Gubbels had hoped it would.
Blair faces tough opposition in Lincoln
The Blair volleyball team went 0-3 Saturday while competing in the Lincoln Pius X Invitational.
The Bears lost to Norris, Millard and Elkhorn 2-0. They scored 19 total points against Norris, nine against Millard North and 23 against Elkhorn in the fifth-place match.
BHS is 1-11 this season. It hosts Omaha Mercy — which it earned a set victory against during its preseason exhibition match — tonight.
Fort Calhoun drops road match
The Fort Calhoun volleyball team dropped its Thursday match at Ashland-Greenwood 3-0.
The Pioneers lost its first and third set to the Bluejays 25-22, but lost the second set 25-11.
“(We) weren't ourselves in game No. 2,” FCHS coach James Slie said, noting that his squad competed well during the other two.
Fort Calhoun dropped to 8-7 in defeat, while Ashland-Greenwood pushed its season record to 9-5.
