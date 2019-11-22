High school basketball and wrestling practices began in Washington County on Monday with coaches providing positive reviews of their first days.
“The kids were excited to get started, so the energy level was high,” Blair wrestling coach Erich Warner said. “Today we started to teach our drills and we taught some basic techniques.”
The Bears won't wrestle in competition until a home triangular on Dec. 5, before their annual tournament on Dec. 6, but the BHS basketball players start exhibition play next Monday. The varsity girls and boys play at 5:30 and 7 p.m. in Arlington.
“Practice No. 1 was good,” said girls coach Matt Aschoff, who summed up Monday's morning and afternoon practices together. “The girls did a good job practicing hard and getting back into the flow of things.”
The Blair boys also managed to fit in two practices on their first day of the basketball season.
“Both were high energy with the kids getting after it,” coach Chris Whitwer said. “Have to love a loud gym with players competing!”
Fort Calhoun readies for season
While the Blair basketball teams play Jamboree exhibition games next Monday, the Fort Calhoun girls basketball team has until Dec. 2 to get ready for their first outing at Oakland-Craig.
“Practice was great. Productive, positive and upbeat,” girls basketball coach Allie Schleifer said. “We were able to shake some dust off and focus on getting better together.”
The Pioneer boys, meanwhile, will open exhibition play Tuesday. New coach TJ O'Connor and company host Cedar Bluffs at 6 p.m.
Wrestling coach Drew Welchert, meanwhile, began practices Monday, getting his crew ready for its season-opening triangular. The Pioneers host Ashland-Greenwood and Wahoo on Dec. 5.
Eagles start practice, too
The Arlington high school winter sports teams began practice Monday as well.
“Today went really well,” boys basketball coach Tyler Spitser said. “We set a high standard of practicing fast with high intensity. Today was pretty much about the basics and setting the tone on how practice should look, and I think we accomplished that.”
The Arlington varsity basketball teams begin competition next Monday when they host Blair.
According to the online activities calendar, the Eagles' wrestling team will host an intrasquad scrimmage at 7 p.m. Tuesday. Its first competition is Dec. 6 at Blair.
