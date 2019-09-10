Koch, Villotta homer in BHS road win
The Blair softball team took to the road Thursday, earning its fourth win of the season 6-5 in Nebraska City.
Bears Hannah Koch and Tessa Villotta — a freshman — both hit homers during the victory. Carmen Warrick had two hits, while Tory Villotta struck out six from the pitching circle.
The Bears scored four runs in the first inning, one in the fifth and the game-winner during the top of the seventh. They improved to 4-6 this season with wins against Millard West, Millard North, Arlington and the Pioneers.
The Bears' junior varsity won by a single run, too, 5-4
Neumann tops Fort Calhoun, 10-1
The Fort Calhoun softball team played Wahoo Neumann tight Thursday night before falling 10-1 at home.
The Pioneers evened the score at 1-1 during the first inning when Kinsley Wimer notched an RBI-hit, which scored Kennedy Bradburn. Both seniors had two singles on the night.
Morgan Therkildsen also tallied a hit for Fort Calhoun in defeat. The Pioneers fell to 0-9 when the Cavaliers notched five fifth-inning runs to eventually win by run-rule.
Eagles notched road win against Crush
After scoring the game's first run during the fourth inning, the Arlington softball team pushed across four across the plate in the seventh to beat Cass County Central on the road, 5-2.
The Eagles led 5-0 before the Crush notched two seventh-inning runs to make it interesting. It wasn't enough, though, as Class C No. 2 AHS improved to 7-3 overall.
Emily Lingenfelter led the winning team with three RBIs, while fellow senior Sarah Theiler struck out five Cass County batters in seven innings of pitching work.
— Staff reports
