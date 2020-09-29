The Class B No. 7 Blair softball team battled two of Class A's best and routed Grand Island on Saturday at the Lincoln Southeast Invite.
The Bears fell 4-0 to No. 4 Omaha Marian and 8-2 to No. 2 Lincoln Southwest, but blasted the Islanders 12-2 with three homers. Carmen Warrick, Cailey Anderson and Tessa Villotta cleared the fence as BHS (14-9 overall) capped its tourney stay with a pool play win.
Kalli Ulven earned the victory in the pitching circle, while Villotta finished with a team-best three RBIs.
Against Southwest — which is 24-5 this season — Blair's Nessa McMillen also hit a homer. Her Bears were within 5-2 before the Silver Hawks added three runs during the bottom of the sixth frame.
Marian, meanwhile, held coach Jennifer Fangmeier's team to just two hits in Saturday's opener at the Doris Bair Softball Complex. Warrick and Villotta notched one apiece, while Ulven struck out five Crusaders in defeat.
Arlington upset at conference tourney
The top-seeded Arlington softball team was bested in its first round Nebraska Capitol Conference Tournament game Saturday in Ashland.
The Eagles were outhit 14-10 and lost 16-6 in a four-inning game against eighth-seeded Syracuse. AHS dropped to 8-9 with the loss, while the Rockets improved to 7-12.
Coach Janelle Lorsch's team used three pitchers in defeat. Rylee Fuehrer struck out two batters, while Kiersten Taylor stuck out one. Hailey Brenn threw 2 1/3 innings, too.
Arlington's Thursday game at Fort Calhoun was canceled.
Fort Calhoun sits out tourney
The Fort Calhoun softball team canceled its Thursday game against Arlington and its participation in Saturday's Nebraska Capitol Conference Tournament due to illness.
FCHS activities director Andrew Christensen confirmed the news, noting that Thursday's cancellation was not the start of a two-week COVID-19 quarantine. The Pioneers have participated on just one of their past four scheduled game days.
