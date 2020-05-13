Following state guidelines, ceremonies continue to evolve
A nationwide pandemic will not stop area schools from giving the high school seniors a chance to celebrate the pinnacle of their high school crowning moment. Three area high schools have finalized their high school graduation plans, while two others are still making adjustments.
While no traditional commencement exercise will take place this year for the Class of 2020, an updated version for the specific school district has been listed below.
MVHS Virtual graduation set for May 17
The 2020 Missouri Valley virtual graduation ceremony will take place on Sunday, May 17, at 2 p.m., at the high school. This will not be an in-person ceremony, but will be made available online for graduates and their families. There will also be a public viewing option available via Facebook, YouTube, or both. Technical details are still being finished.
The program is expected to last 45-60 minutes.
After the ceremony, graduates will drive to the high school and be directed through a drive-thru diploma pick-up. Directions and details will be sent to the graduates and their families. The public will not be able to attend this event.
After the diplomas have been issued, the Missouri Valley Volunteer Fire Department and Missouri Valley Police Department will escort the graduating class on a route through Missouri Valley that will include main street (Erie Street). Community members are encouraged to come and salute the graduates from their cars, front yards, or community sidewalk. Businesses are encouraged to decorate the front of their stores with banners and signs.
Principal Kristie Kruckman added, “Let’s find a way to celebrate the accomplishments of the Class of 2020 as they begin the journey to the next portion of their lives.”
Both the school district and community encourage everyone to maintain social distancing guidelines.
Lo-Ma graduation ceremony set for May 16
Logan-Magnolia will hold a virtual graduation ceremony on Saturday, May16, beginning at 2 p.m., at the high school.
Graduates will be honored with their parents by alphabetical order, which has been sent to the family of the high school graduate. The graduates will wear their caps, gowns, and medals. Graduates and guardians will arrive no more than 10 minutes prior to their assigned times, as staff members will be in the parking lot assisting with traffic flow. The assigned times are set from 2-4:30 p.m. at the high school.
Five minutes prior to the graduate’s assigned time, faculty members will escort limited family members into the building. Each senior will have an assigned table in the commons for them to sit and wait until their name is called. Staff members will clean the tables and chairs between each session. When the graduate’s name is called, cleaning materials will be next to student’s assigned chair in the gym to clean when they arrive.
Family members will be seated in the chairs on the floor, spaced out accordingly. Students will walk into the gym single file and sit in the chairs at the front, near the stage. Pre-recorded speeches by class president Sabina Reisz and valedictorian Violet Lapke will be heard. Students will hand out roses to the family members in attendance. If they cannot attend, the graduate will deliver the rose to the family member. High School Principal Christi Gochenour will hand out diplomas, and family members will be allowed to take photos.
Lo-Ma personnel will be taking photos throughout the day and posting them on the Logan-Magnolia Community School’s Facebook page. After the ceremony, graduates will be asked to go to their high school locker and clean out the remaining belongings, turn in their robes, and exit the building. Speeches, rose honors, and awarding of diplomas will be made into a video, and a link will be sent to all the graduates and their families within a couple weeks after the ceremony is complete. Sophia Johnsen will be taking graduate photos with family members.
Not all students will receive their diploma during the ceremony, as Iowa Western Community College classes will not be done. The school will contact the graduate when grades are final and arrange a time with the family.
Woodbine graduation is Saturday, June 27
In a change announced on Tuesday morning, May 5, the Tigers will celebrate high school graduation ceremonies on Saturday, June 27, at 7 p.m. The festivities will include a parade around town at 7 p.m., which will be followed by a ceremony at the football field.
