Bears 4th at EMC Tournament, 1st at Oakland
Rachel Parks finished fifth with an even 100 Thursday, while the Blair Bears were fourth in Plattsmouth at the Eastern Midlands Conference (EMC) Girls Golf Tournament.
Two days later, the Bears won the Oakland-Craig Invite.
First, however, Parks took 50 strokes on her first nine holes and 50 more on her last nine to plant herself firmly inside of the top 10 at the EMCs. Her 100 helped her team finished with 432 swings overall, while Bennington earned the conference title.
“Played back nine first,” Bears coach Ross Udey said. “Thought our second nine was better.”
Anna Moore shot a 105 on the cold and wet day, while Kaia Stewart carded a 107. Neenah Lindner, like Parks, shot the same score on her first and second nine holes, finishing with a 120.
Mallory Stirek took 124 swings.
On Saturday, Blair carded just 401 strokes, topping second-place West Point-Beemer by 11 at Oakland Golf Club. Parks was second with 92 swings for second, while Moore (102 strokes) was sixth and Stewart (103) was seventh. Rech claimed ninth with 104 strokes, while Stirek was 12th with 108.
The Bears hosted a Class B district tournament Monday at River Wilds Golf Club. Go online to enterprisepub.com/sports for up-to-date results.
Eagles duel against Platteview
Before making their own appearance at Oakland Golf Club, the Arlington Eagles dueled against Platteview on Thursday at Fremont Golf Club.
“We enjoyed the sun and camaraderie,” coach Jason Wiese said.
Arlington and the Trojans played a scramble format, combining scores as they went along. Samantha Doughty and Dianna Taylor combined for 51 strokes over nine holes, while Platteview's Nos. 1 and 2 duo finished with the same score.
Ema Horner and Mackenzie O'Flaherty, meanwhile, combined to shoot one stroke better than the Trojans pairing they squared off against. The Eagles carded a 56.
Charlie Hendry and Breanna Taylor shot a 68, just six behind Platteview's Nos. 5 and 6.
Then, on Saturday, Arlington finished seventh out of eight teams at Oakland Golf Club — the site of today's district tournament. Doughty was eight with 103 strokes.
Taylor had the Eagles' second-best score with 134 swings.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.