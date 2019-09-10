Doughty, Arlington Eagles win quadrangular
The Arlington girls golf team posted the lowest score of a Elmwood-Murdock quadrangular Thursday at Grandpa's Woods Golf Course.
“The girls were very happy,” Eagles coach Jason Wiese said. “(It) allows us to continue to build our confidence. Hopefully we will see it start to show in some of our larger events coming up this season.”
Samantha Doughty led AHS with a quad-best 44 shots over nine holes. The senior's win helped her team win with just 202 strokes.
The Eagles' Dianna Taylor added a 48 for third place, Mackenize O'Flaherty had a 53 and first-year player Ema Horner rounded out the team total with a 57. Charlie Hendry and Breanna Taylor also competed, notching personal bests — a common theme for Arlington golfers at Grandpa's Woods.
Blair golf 2nd at Indian Creek
The Blair girls golf team earned second in its second event of the season Thursday at Indian Creek Golf Course in Elkhorn.
The Bears were second to Elkhorn with 223 strokes, besting third-place Omaha Skutt by 11 swings in the triangular. The Antlers, meanwhile, took 214 shots.
Rachel Parks led coach Ross Udey's team with a nine-hole 49. Anna Moore carded a 54, while Kaia Stewart finished her round with 55 strokes.
The Bears' Neenah Lindner added a 65, while Kylie Quick shot a 77.
Emma Wilson, Audrey Rolland and Molly Kment played junior varsity for BHS, finishing with a 58, a 61 and Kment's 71, respectively.
— Staff reports
