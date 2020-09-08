Blair golf coach Ross Udey loaded his varsity lineup with 12th-graders on Thursday and the 12th-graders delivered a Senior Night victory at River Wilds Golf Club.
Rachel Parks, Kaia Stewart, Kylie Quick, Courtney Geise and Neenah Lindner delivered a 204-206 dual win against Elkhorn. Parks led the way with a 45, while Stewart took 50 swings and Quick had 54. Geise carded 55 and Lindner had a 62 over nine holes.
Blair's junior varsity was also victorious against the Antlers with Sydney Campbell tying Parks for the team-best score. Addie Stirek added a 48.
The Bears next compete today in a dual at Plattsmouth's Bay Hills Golf Course. Play begins at 4 p.m.
Eagles compete at Grandpa's Woods
The Arlington golf team traveled to Grandpa's Woods Golf Course on Thursday to compete at an Elmwood-Murdock triangular.
The Eagles earned a team victory at the event, though additional information was unavailable as of press time.
