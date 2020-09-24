2020 High School
Football ScoreBoard
Thru 9-23-2020
Class 1A, District 9
OABCIG 2-0 4-0
Underwood 2-0 4-0
Treynor 1-1 2-2
Missouri Valley 1-1 1-3
East Sac County 0-2 0-4
MVAOCOU 0-2 0-4
Sept. 18 Results
Missouri Valley 36 MVAOCOU 8
Underwood 42 Treynor 0
OABCIG 55 East Sac County 7
Sept. 25 Match-Ups
East Sac County @ Underwood
Missouri Valley @ Treynor
OABCIG @ MVAOCOU
Class A, District 10
Wdbry Cntrl 1-0 3-1
Logan-Magnolia 1-0 3-1
Ridge View 1-0 2-1
West Monona 1-1 2-2
Westwood 0-1 2-1
IKM-Manning 0-2 0-4
Sept. 18 Results
Oakland-Craig, Neb. 38 Logan-Magnolia 0
Woodbury Central 27 Okoboji 0
West Monona 20 IKM-Manning 7
Logan-Magnolia @ Ridge View – Cancelled, Covid
Westwood @ Woodbury Central – Cancelled, Covid
Sept. 25 Match-Ups
IKM-Manning @ Ridge View
Woodbury Central @ Logan-Magnolia
Westwood @ West Monona
8-Man, District 8
Cn Rpds-Byrd 4-0 4-0
Audubon 4-0 4-0
Woodbine 3-0 4-0
Glidden-Ralston 2-2 2-2
Boyer Valley 1-3 1-3
West Harrison 1-3 1-3
Exira/EHK 0-3 0-3
Ar-We-Va 0-4 0-4
Sept. 18 Results
Coon Rapids-Bayard 44 West Harrison 8
Audubon 80 Boyer Valley 0
Glidden-Ralston 48 Ar-We-Va 34
Woodbine 50 Hartington-Newcastle (Neb.) 8
Exira/EHK @ Woodbine – Cancelled, Covid
Sept. 25 Match-Ups
Boyer Valley @ Ar-We-Va
Glidden-Ralston @ Audubon
Coon Rapids-Bayard @ Woodbine
Exira/EHK @ West Harrison
