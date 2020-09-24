2020 High School

Football ScoreBoard

Thru 9-23-2020

Class 1A, District 9

OABCIG            2-0            4-0

Underwood            2-0            4-0

Treynor            1-1            2-2

Missouri Valley            1-1            1-3

East Sac County            0-2            0-4

MVAOCOU            0-2            0-4

Sept. 18 Results

Missouri Valley 36 MVAOCOU 8

Underwood 42 Treynor 0

OABCIG 55 East Sac County 7

Sept. 25 Match-Ups

East Sac County @ Underwood

Missouri Valley @ Treynor

OABCIG @ MVAOCOU

Class A, District 10

Wdbry Cntrl            1-0            3-1

Logan-Magnolia            1-0            3-1

Ridge View            1-0            2-1

West Monona            1-1            2-2

Westwood            0-1            2-1

IKM-Manning            0-2            0-4

Sept. 18 Results

Oakland-Craig, Neb. 38 Logan-Magnolia 0

Woodbury Central 27 Okoboji 0

West Monona 20 IKM-Manning 7

Logan-Magnolia @ Ridge View – Cancelled, Covid

Westwood @ Woodbury Central – Cancelled, Covid

Sept. 25 Match-Ups

IKM-Manning @ Ridge View

Woodbury Central @ Logan-Magnolia

Westwood @ West Monona

8-Man, District 8

Cn Rpds-Byrd            4-0            4-0

Audubon            4-0            4-0

Woodbine            3-0            4-0

Glidden-Ralston            2-2            2-2

Boyer Valley            1-3            1-3

West Harrison            1-3            1-3

Exira/EHK            0-3            0-3

Ar-We-Va            0-4            0-4

Sept. 18 Results

Coon Rapids-Bayard 44 West Harrison 8

Audubon 80 Boyer Valley 0

Glidden-Ralston 48 Ar-We-Va 34

Woodbine 50 Hartington-Newcastle (Neb.) 8

Exira/EHK @ Woodbine – Cancelled, Covid

Sept. 25 Match-Ups

Boyer Valley @ Ar-We-Va

Glidden-Ralston @ Audubon

Coon Rapids-Bayard @ Woodbine

Exira/EHK @ West Harrison

