IHSAA releases 2020 high school football schedules
The Iowa High School Athletic Association released the high school varsity football outlook for the 2020 season. The opening kickoff has been set for Friday, Aug. 28.
Shown below is the area schedules
2020 Iowa High School Football Schedules
Class 1A, District 9
Missouri Valley Big Reds
8-28 @ Logan-Magnolia
9-4 vs. AHSTW
9-11 @ Tri-Center
9-18 vs. Westwood
9-25 @ *OABCIG
10-2 vs. *MVAOCOU
10-9 @ *Treynor
10-16 @ *East Sac County
10-23 vs. *Underwood
Games kickoff at 7 p.m.
Home games in Bold.
*Class 1A, District 9 match-ups
Class A, District 10
Logan-Magnolia Panthers
8-28 vs. Missouri Valley
9-4 @ CB St. Albert
9-11 @ Sidney
9-18 vs. Tri-Center
9-25 @ *Westwood
10-2 @ *Ridge View
10-9 vs. *Woodbury Central
10-16 vs. *West Monona
10-23 @ *IKM-Manning
Games kickoff at 7 p.m.
Home games in Bold.
*Class A, District 10 match-ups
8-Man, District 8
Boyer Valley Bulldogs
8-28 @ River Valley
9-4 vs. West Bend-Mallard
9-11 vs. *Glidden-Ralston
9-18 @ *Woodbine
9-25 @ *Coon Rapids-Bayard
10-2 vs. *Audubon
10-9 @ *Ar-We-Va
10-16 vs. *West Harrison
10-23 @ *Exira/EHK
Games kickoff at 7 p.m.
Home games in Bold.
*8-Man, District 8 match-ups
8-Man, District 8
West Harrison Hawkeyes
8-28 @ Siouxland Christian
9-4 vs. River Valley
9-11 vs. *Woodbine
9-18 @ *Glidden-Ralston
9-25 vs. *Audubon
10-2 @ *Coon Rapids-Bayard
10-9 vs. *Exira/EHK
10-16 @ *Boyer Valley
10-23 @ *Ar-We-Va
Games kickoff at 7 p.m.
Home games in Bold.
*8-Man, District 8 match-ups
8-Man, District 8
Woodbine Tigers
8-28 @ Kingsley-Pierson
9-4 vs. Siouxland Christian
9-11 @ *West Harrison
9-18 vs. *Boyer Valley
9-25 @ *Ar-We-Va
10-2 vs. *Exira/EHK
10-9 vs. *Coon Rapids-Bayard
10-16 @ *Glidden-Ralston
10-23 @ *Audubon
Games kickoff at 7 p.m.
Home games in Bold.
*8-Man, District 8 match-ups
