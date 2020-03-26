IHSAA releases 2020 high school football schedules

The Iowa High School Athletic Association released the high school varsity football outlook for the 2020 season.  The opening kickoff has been set for Friday, Aug. 28.

Shown below is the area schedules

2020 Iowa High School Football Schedules

Class 1A, District 9

Missouri Valley Big Reds

8-28            @ Logan-Magnolia

9-4            vs. AHSTW

9-11            @ Tri-Center

9-18            vs. Westwood

9-25            @ *OABCIG

10-2            vs. *MVAOCOU

10-9            @ *Treynor

10-16            @ *East Sac County

10-23            vs. *Underwood

Games kickoff at 7 p.m.

Home games in Bold.

*Class 1A, District 9 match-ups

Class A, District 10

Logan-Magnolia Panthers

8-28            vs. Missouri Valley

9-4            @ CB St. Albert

9-11            @ Sidney

9-18            vs. Tri-Center

9-25            @ *Westwood

10-2            @ *Ridge View

10-9            vs. *Woodbury Central

10-16            vs. *West Monona

10-23            @ *IKM-Manning

Games kickoff at 7 p.m.

Home games in Bold.

*Class A, District 10 match-ups

8-Man, District 8

Boyer Valley Bulldogs

8-28            @ River Valley

9-4            vs. West Bend-Mallard

9-11            vs. *Glidden-Ralston

9-18            @ *Woodbine

9-25            @ *Coon Rapids-Bayard

10-2            vs. *Audubon

10-9            @ *Ar-We-Va

10-16            vs. *West Harrison

10-23            @ *Exira/EHK

Games kickoff at 7 p.m.

Home games in Bold.

*8-Man, District 8 match-ups

8-Man, District 8

West Harrison Hawkeyes

8-28            @ Siouxland Christian

9-4            vs. River Valley

9-11            vs. *Woodbine

9-18            @ *Glidden-Ralston

9-25            vs. *Audubon

10-2            @ *Coon Rapids-Bayard

10-9            vs. *Exira/EHK

10-16            @ *Boyer Valley

10-23            @ *Ar-We-Va

Games kickoff at 7 p.m.

Home games in Bold.

*8-Man, District 8 match-ups

8-Man, District 8

Woodbine Tigers

8-28            @ Kingsley-Pierson

9-4            vs. Siouxland Christian

9-11            @ *West Harrison

9-18            vs. *Boyer Valley

9-25            @ *Ar-We-Va

10-2            vs. *Exira/EHK

10-9            vs. *Coon Rapids-Bayard

10-16            @ *Glidden-Ralston

10-23            @ *Audubon

Games kickoff at 7 p.m.

Home games in Bold.

*8-Man, District 8 match-ups

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.