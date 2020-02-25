Fort Calhoun pushes No. 3 North Bend, falls 53-40
The Fort Calhoun boys basketball team pushed No. 3 North Bend Central on Friday, leading 9-7 through one period and 23-21 through two.
The 14-8 Pioneers led the 22-1 Tigers at halftime, but couldn't pull out the road win, falling 53-40. The game was their regular season finale before tonight's subdistrict opener at Ralston. That contest starts at 7:15 p.m. against Omaha Concordia.
Carsen Schwarz led FCHS with 13 points, while Brant Hilzendeger scored eight and Tyler Strauss notched five.
North Bend took control of the game with a 13-5 third period. It was led by Cody Prohaska and Austin Endrof, who scored 12 points each.
No. 3 NORTH BEND CENTRAL 53, FORT CALHOUN 40
Fort Calhoun (14-8) 9 14 5 12 — 40
North Bend (22-1) 7 14 13 19 — 53
Scoring: Fort Calhoun — Carsen Schwarz 13, Brant Hilzendeger 8, Tyler Strauss 5, Kaden Therkildsen 4, Austin Welchert 3, Zane Schwarz 3, Harrison Schmitt 2, Grant Halford 2.
North Bend — Cody Prohaska 12, Austin Endrof 12, Jaxon Wietfeld 9, Brodey Johnson 9, Breckin Peters 7, Austin Taylor 4.
Bears fall at Wahoo, 81-46
The Blair boys basketball team fell at No. 7 Wahoo on Thursday, 81-46.
The Bears trailed 25-11 after one quarter and then 52-22 at halftime. They fell to 4-17 in defeat, while the Warriors improved to 22-1.
Max Nickerson led BHS with 13 points, including nine on 3-point makes. Sawyer Lawton and Jason Stewart also made long-range shots.
Wyatt Ogle scored six points for the Bears. The team started subdistrict play Monday at Bennington High School.
No. 7 WAHOO 81, BLAIR 46
Blair (4-17) 11 11 9 15 — 46
Wahoo (22-1) 25 27 19 10 — 81
Scoring: Blair — Max Nickerson 13, Wyatt Ogle 6, Kip Tupa 5, Sawyer Lawton 5, Jason Stewart 5, Auggie Rasmussen 3, Noal Ulrich 2, Sam Lawton 2, Holden Schrick 2, Luke Ladwig 2, Luke Mathiesen 1.
Wahoo — Trey Scheef 16, Thomas Waido 16, Triston Keeney 13, Gerardo Madrid 9, Trevor Kasischke 9, Braden Harris 6, Garrett Grandgenett 4, Kyan Lausterer 4, Micah Sears 2, Trent Hallowell 2.
Eagles drop road game to Concordia
The Arlington boys basketball team fell to 7-16 in its regular season finale, dropping a 60-48 road game at Omaha Concordia.
The Eagles jumped ahead 12-8 through one period, and led 25-23 through two, before ultimately falling by 12 points. Aiden Foreman scored a team-high 22 points, while Colby Grefe added 16.
AHS next plays tonight in the Class C1 Subdistrict 4 Tournament in Waverly. It faces Wahoo Neumann at 6 p.m.
OMAHA CONCORDIA 60, ARLINGTON 48
Arlington (7-16) 12 13 14 9 — 48
Concordia (9-13) 8 15 13 24 — 60
Scoring: Arlington — Aiden Foreman 22, Colby Grefe 16, Nick Smith 4, Isaac Foust 2, Dustin Kirk 2, Tanner Pittman 2.
Concordia — Unavailable.
