Iowa high school summer sports season still could happen
Both the Iowa High School Athletic Association and the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union announced the possibility of being able to hold a summer sports season, even with a late start.
The high school baseball and softball season would begin on June 1, with all post-season dates remaining the same.
High school baseball practice would begin on May 18, with post-season starting on July 9. The high school state baseball tournament would be start on July 24 at Principal Park in Des Moines.
High school softball practice would also start on May 18, with post-season beginning on July 6. The state softball tournament will begin on July 20 at the Rogers Sports Complex in Fort Dodge.
All this will take place if school begins on May 1.
