Every successful animal species has evolved some kind of strategy to avoid predators that damage the population to a degree that would lead to its extinction. Survival of an animal in the wild can become a challenging task when the animal is smaller, slower, or not as strong as the possible predator.
One of the popular strategies to avoid predation found in some species is that of possessing various types of camouflage. When an animal perfectly matches its background, it is less likely to be preyed upon, and in some cases may even aid in its own search for food by being inconspicuous to its prey.
A few examples will show how diverse and effective the phenomenon of camouflage can be.
Some insects have evolved a body to resemble parts of plants such as leaves, petals, flowers, bark, thorns, or twigs. The walking stick is an insect that disguises itself by looking like a stick or twig, making it hard to see when it is sitting on a bush or tree.
There is a species of bird called the least bittern that has a long thin neck that is colored like the surrounding withered reeds where it usually builds its nest. When a predator approaches, the bird conceals itself by stretching its neck, thrusting its beak upward, and gently swaying its neck like the reeds in the wind.
Concealing coloration is when an animal hides itself against a background of the same color. Animals such as the snow shoe hare, snowy owl and polar bear in the Arctic, have white coloring to blend in with the snow that surrounds them. In deserts and grasslands, many animals have tan and brown coloration that helps them blend into the background.
Some animals such as chameleons, flatfish, a species of crab spider and some octopuses, can change color to match the background they are on, thus concealing them from predators.
One of the more intriguing and least appetizing camouflaging strategies is used by organisms that have evolved to resemble fecal material. This strategy is used by several species of insects and spiders as well as the "bird poop frog" found in Southeast Asia. This small frog sitting still on a leaf looks very much like bird poop. When its enemies, such as a snake or bird spots it, they tend to bypass it since it doesn't appear to be anything worth checking out for a meal.
Larrie Stone is a retired Dana College science professor.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.