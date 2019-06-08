A Herman man who threatened to kill his parents during a verbal disturbance was sentenced to probation Tuesday in Washington County District Court.
Jeremy D. Jensen, 38, pleaded guilty April 9 to attempted terroristic threats, a Class 4 felony.
Judge John E. Samson sentenced Jensen to two years probation.
Prior to sentencing, Chief Deputy County Attorney Erik Petersen said Jensen's parents, who were present in the courtroom, wanted him to get treatment for his drug addiction. The state recommended probation.
Jensen was remorseful for his actions.
“I want to apologize to my folks and everyone for wasting their time,” he said.
Following the sentencing, Samson told Jensen two things.
“Make your parents proud. You have to work hard. I get it. It's hard to get off of meth,” he said. “If you don't make them proud and you don't follow probation, you won't like it.”
Jensen was arrested March 4 after deputies responded to a verbal disturbance in the 100 block of West Fifth Street in Herman.
Jensen's parents told deputies he has a history of drug abuse and they had allowed him to stay with them until he could get back on his feet. He became hostile toward them and threatened to kill them.
The couple was not injured.
