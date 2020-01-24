A Herman man was injured in a snowmobile accident Jan. 17 southwest of Herman.
Herman and Blair rescue personnel and Washington County sheriff's deputies responded to the crash at approximately 11:44 p.m. at 19624 County Road P21.
Gabriel Petersen, 42, was driving a green Arctic Cat snowmobile when he hit a piece of machinery and was thrown from the vehicle, according to Capt. Aaron Brensel. He was not wearing a helmet.
Petersen was transported to Memorial Community Hospital and Health System in Blair by Herman Rescue with possible abdominal injuries. He was later taken to Nebraska Medicine, where he was listed in good condition Monday.
The accident remains under investigation.
