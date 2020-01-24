Herman snowmobile accident

Gabriel Petersen, 42, was injured in a snowmobile accident Jan. 17 at 19624 County Road P21 southwest of Herman.

 Google Maps

A Herman man was injured in a snowmobile accident Jan. 17 southwest of Herman.

Herman and Blair rescue personnel and Washington County sheriff's deputies responded to the crash at approximately 11:44 p.m. at 19624 County Road P21.

Gabriel Petersen, 42, was driving a green Arctic Cat snowmobile when he hit a piece of machinery and was thrown from the vehicle, according to Capt. Aaron Brensel. He was not wearing a helmet.

Petersen was transported to Memorial Community Hospital and Health System in Blair by Herman Rescue with possible abdominal injuries. He was later taken to Nebraska Medicine, where he was listed in good condition Monday.

The accident remains under investigation.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.