A Herman man was arrested on several charges on suspicion he sexually assaulted a girl starting when she was seven years old. The girl is now 19.
Daniel J. Osborne, 45, is charged with sexual assault of a child, a Class 3A felony; child abuse, a Class 3A felony; and disturbing the peace, a class 3 misdemeanor.
Osborne was arrested on a warrant. His bond is set at $25,000 or 10 percent.
According to an arrest affidavit, the girl detailed incidents that happened when she was 7, 10 and most recently at 18.
