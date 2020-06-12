The Herman Fire Department will host their third annual food and fireworks show July 11 at Herman Park.
Fire Chief Justin Meyer said the event is free.
"We are still serving the hot dogs and hamburgers, with tea and lemonade, as a way to give back to the community," he said. "We are trying to have people bring their own sides for their family."
Meyer said the event usually draws 150 to 200 people.
Food will be served at 6 p.m. and fireworks follow at dusk.
The department recommends social distancing, but wanted to still have the event as other places are having fireworks displays, Meyer said.
"Use your own discretion," he said.
