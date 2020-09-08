The Village of Herman will host its annual Herman Days this weekend.
While some of the same events will not take place, such as the parade, the village wanted to continue to host the celebration.
“The events we are offering for Herman Days we can manage the distancing,” said Jason Christensen, who is coordinating the horseshoe tournament. “If you happen to miss a year, you may never get the tradition back with a small community.”
The event starts at 1 p.m. Saturday with a Ducks Unlimited corn hole tournament at Petersen’s Bar 75. Lunch will be served. The tournament is $100 per team entry and the winning team will receive two shotguns, second place will receive two coolers, and third place will receive $100 in Scheel’s gift cards. Proceeds will go in part to Ducks Unlimited and to Hearts for Herman.
Christensen said people can bring their own beanbags if they are concerned with the coronavirus.
Herman Volunteer Fire Department members will make and serve biscuits and gravy for breakfast from 7-11 a.m. Sunday.
The park will fill with cars from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. for the Show and Shine car show, with awards for the best Ford, Chevy, Mopar, best paint and motorcycles. The proceeds go to the fire department.
The horseshoe tournament starts at noon Sunday.
Christensen said he is glad the event will continue.
“Herman is a small community with a big heart and it’s tradition,” he said. “We hate to see the tradition die. When I grew up, Herman Days was a big deal.”
