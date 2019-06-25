Ninety Herman alumni met for in honor of their 108th annual reunion and meeting June 8 at the Herman Legion Hall.
Rob Andrew started the meeting with the Pledge of Allegiance followed by the Cardinal fight song.
During the meeting, alumni learned about the status of community projects, including the installation of playground equipment at the park, which is expected to be completed next month.
The alumni also voted and unanimously approved starting a scholarship for Herman area students. Herman alumni will set aside $1,000 for the purpose of a scholarship. Details including how many scholarships will be given each year, requirements, timing and how to choose recipients will be determined by a steering committee.
Former faculty present for the reunion included Terry and Mary Lou O'Gorman, Nancy Lehl Chapman, Jim Andrew, Pat Wachter Andersen and Julie Andersen Fleischman.
Leah Mae Lowe Cameron, a member of the Class of 1946, was honored as the oldest alumni present.
Alumni present from the honored classes were:
Class of 1949
Lois Weber Johnson
Warren “Bud” Hunsche
Norma Magill Schroeder
Class of 1959
Harold Paulsen
Susan Swanson McBurney
Jim Clements
Bill Shamburg
Janet Johnson Orton
Arlene Enger Utterback
Gwen Hanson Geisler
Class of 1969
Jim Andrew
Roger Larsen
Carol Andersen Kuhr
Vern Matzen
Linda Loftis Tobin
Kathy Larsen Brodersen
Lorita Wachter Whitehed
Janette Rasmussen Kingsley
Dixie Schutt Pierce
Karen Cameron Carr
Jim Grabbe
The Class of 1969 was the last class to graduate from Herman High School.
