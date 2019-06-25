Ninety Herman alumni met for in honor of their 108th annual reunion and meeting June 8 at the Herman Legion Hall.

Rob Andrew started the meeting with the Pledge of Allegiance followed by the Cardinal fight song.

During the meeting, alumni learned about the status of community projects, including the installation of playground equipment at the park, which is expected to be completed next month.

The alumni also voted and unanimously approved starting a scholarship for Herman area students. Herman alumni will set aside $1,000 for the purpose of a scholarship. Details including how many scholarships will be given each year, requirements, timing and how to choose recipients will be determined by a steering committee.

Former faculty present for the reunion included Terry and Mary Lou O'Gorman, Nancy Lehl Chapman, Jim Andrew, Pat Wachter Andersen and Julie Andersen Fleischman.

Leah Mae Lowe Cameron, a member of the Class of 1946, was honored as the oldest alumni present.

Alumni present from the honored classes were:

Class of 1949

Lois Weber Johnson

Warren “Bud” Hunsche

Norma Magill Schroeder

Class of 1959

Harold Paulsen

Susan Swanson McBurney

Jim Clements

Bill Shamburg

Janet Johnson Orton

Arlene Enger Utterback

Gwen Hanson Geisler

Class of 1969

Jim Andrew

Roger Larsen

Carol Andersen Kuhr

Vern Matzen

Linda Loftis Tobin

Kathy Larsen Brodersen

Lorita Wachter Whitehed

Janette Rasmussen Kingsley

Dixie Schutt Pierce

Karen Cameron Carr

Jim Grabbe

The Class of 1969 was the last class to graduate from Herman High School.

