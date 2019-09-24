Celebrating 200 years of Washington County agricultural history, the fifth annual Heritage Days is just beyond the river bend.
The free festival is Oct. 5 and 6. It will run concurrently with Fort Atkinson's final Living History weekend of its bicentennial year and feature music, hands-on activities, educational demonstrations and more.
"This area was labeled the great American desert at the time the soldiers came out here, and then they found out, 'This isn't a desert at all, it's ripe for growing,'" said Julie Ashton, executive director of the Washington County Historical Association (WCHA), which organizes the festival.
The soldiers to which Ashton referred helped establish Fort Atkinson, the first United States Army post west of the Missouri River, and brought the beginnings of agriculture to the county.
In 1819, Secretary of War John C. Calhoun ordered Col. Henry Atkinson to move his infantry unit up the Missouri River to build a fort at Council Bluff, the 1804 meeting site of the Lewis and Clark expedition and Oto-Missouria. Atkinson and his unit eventually worked with local Native Americans to plant hundreds of acres of crops around the fort that would become the Fort Calhoun and Fort Atkinson area.
Today, Fort Atkinson is a historical park, and where much of the Heritage Days celebration will take place. Living History interpreters will demonstrate the lives of soldiers who once lived at the fort. Hay bailing demonstrations and Dutch oven cooking demonstrations will also take place over the two-day event.
Other demonstrations include apple pressing and antique tractor and implement demonstrations.
"They're going to be doing some corn shelling, there will be some hands on things about how our agricultural traditions were formed," Ashton said. "Here we are now the fourth largest agricultural state in the union, so we went from the great American desert to the fourth largest producing state in agriculture, which is pretty cool."
University of Nebraska-Lincoln herpetology professor Dennis Ferraro will return to Heritage Days with his snakes.
"It was a super program," Ashton said of his demonstration last year. "It's just really entertaining and informational and it's great for kids … He had pillowcases with all kinds of snakes in them, so he'd pull them out. It was really fun, but it was extremely informational."
New to this year's festival are musical performances by the Stangl Family Singers of Fort Calhoun and the Kopsa Family Singers of Elkhorn. Ashton said the family bands will play traditional music on traditional instruments.
"We're trying to make it a little different every year with different entertainment and different activities," she said.
Other musical performances include the Heartland of America Air Force Band playing during the raising of the flag on Saturday, and a Saturday performance by Stinkbait, which includes Blair Community Schools teacher Brett LeGrand as a member.
Another new event to Heritage Days this year is buffalo demonstrations by Lakota Tribe member Steve Tamayo, an artist and adjunct professor at Metropolitan Community College.
"Steve Tamayo will be showing how (Native Americans) used different parts of the buffalo for tools and tanning of leather and furs, so it will be a very educational demonstration," Ashton said.
Ashton said it is intentional to have numerous hands-on activities for kids, such as the tractors, buffalo, snakes and a Nebraska Game and Parks outdoor adventure activity tailor.
"And to combine the farming with (activities) because agriculture in Nebraska started at Fort Atkinson," she said. "There's a real history here."
Information regarding Heritage Days and additional activities over the weekend can be found at wcheritagedays.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.