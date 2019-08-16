Fort Calhoun Fire and Rescue and Blair and Omaha police were on the scene of a helicopter crash at the Blair Municipal Airport.
The crash, which involved an Omaha police helicopter, was reported at approximately 10 a.m.
The helicopter could be seen laying on its side on a runway.
Airport officials said no one is hurt.
The OPD Air Support Unit moved into its new hangar at the Blair airport in late June. A ribbon cutting ceremony was held in July.
This is the second crash this year for OPD. A helicopter crashed earlier this year at the North Omaha Airport. No one was injured in that incident.
The Enterprise is on scene and will update when more becomes available.
