Three Rivers Public Health Department is reporting the first cases of West Nile virus infection for the 2019 season. Both individuals were in the age range of 30 to 40 years old. One individual was hospitalized but has since been released.
Three Rivers Public Health Department has also been trapping and testing mosquitos for West Nile virus. No positive mosquito pools have been identified at this time. Three Rivers Public Health Department has also been providing West Nile virus surveillance in Dodge, Washington and Saunders counties by collecting certain species of dead birds for testing of the virus. Three Rivers continues to take reports by phone of all dead birds. Birds of greatest interest for reporting are Corvids (American Crow, Black-billed Magpie, Blue Jay).
Transmission of West Nile virus occurs through the bite of a mosquito that has acquired the virus by feeding on an infected bird. In turn, the mosquito can pass the virus to humans. You cannot get West Nile virus from a dead bird. The best thing the public can do to protect themselves from West Nile virus is to avoid mosquitoes.
Most people who are infected have no symptoms or only mild flu-like symptoms. About one out of 150 people infected with West Nile virus become severely ill. However, people over 50, and those with weakened immune systems, are especially vulnerable to the disease and are more likely to experience serious consequences.
People can reduce their risk by:
• Using a repellant that contains DEET. The CDC also has approved picaridin and oil of lemon eucalyptus. The CDC generally recommends that when using sunscreen and repellant, the sunscreen should be applied first. Products that combine sunscreen and repellant are not recommended.
• Wearing long-sleeved shirts, long pants, shoes, and socks.
• Taking extra precautions when going outdoors at dawn and dusk when mosquitoes are most active.
• Removing standing water where mosquitoes breed.
Free mosquito dunks are available to residents of Dodge, Washington, and Saunders counties. Mosquito dunks can be picked up at Three Rivers Public Health Department located at 2400 N. Lincoln Ave, Fremont, NE 68025. Mosquito wipes have also been distributed to various community locations throughout the Three Rivers jurisdiction.
