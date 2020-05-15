The Three Rivers Health Department has identified 30 new cases of COVID-19 — one from Washington County — in its district, according to a press release Friday afternoon.
Three Rivers covers Dodge, Saunders and Washington counties.
The Washington County case, which was identified Thursday, is a woman in her 60s. A contact investigation in underway, according to Terra Uhing, Three Rivers executive director. This is the 24th confirmed case in the county.
The other 29 cases, identified Thursday and Friday, include 22 in Dodge County and seven in Saunders County. The cases include children and adults.
Three Rivers also reported the third death in its jurisdiction — a woman in her 90s who had underlying health conditions.
Three Rivers has 273 total confirmed cases in its district.
As of Friday morning, local hospitals reported 501 medical beds were available and 113 patients were hospitalized with COVID-19. Of the 374 ventilators available to area hospitals, 125 were in use, including 40 for confirmed COVID-19 patients.
